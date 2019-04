Sint-Truidense can count on Ghanaian forward Elton Acolatse ahead of the Belgian Europa League play-off against Eupen on Saturday.

The two teams go at each other at the Kehrwegstadion this weekend.

Sint-Truidense can count on the Ghanaian again after being ravaged by absence of several regulars.

They will be without injured Steven Petter while Marc Brys will call up Yohan Boli and Pol Garcia, who played against KV Oostende.

Kenny Steppe is also available for the clash against the Pandas.