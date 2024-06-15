"Sir Alex Ferguson saw Mikel Obi as the next Zidane"- RTD Academy founder Tom Vernon

Founder of Ghanaian Academy, the Right to Dream, Tom Vernon has disclosed why former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson was interested in signing John Mikel Obi.

The Nigeria legend ended up swerving United to sign for rivals Chelsea despite meeting Ferguson and agreeing to join the Red Devils.

Vernon, who worked as a scout at Manchester United before arriving in Ghana to start the Right to Dream Academy, disclosed that the Scottish gaffer saw similarities between the Nigerian and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

"[In the early 2000s AFCON] Obi was a No.10 and Sir Alex saw him and referred to him as the next Zidane," he told Joy Sports in an interview.

"He was playing as 10 and just looked like a different player to the one that we got to know who is obviously still a great player but he was more offensive and they were so excited about him.

"Then he changed his mind and went to Chelsea and the rest is history."