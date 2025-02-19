Sirlord Conteh faces injury setback ahead of Copenhagen clash

FC Heidenheim winger Sirlord Conteh is in doubt for Thursday’s Conference League showdown against Copenhagen after picking up a knock in training.

The 27-year-old suffered a minor foot injury during a session reserved for players who did not feature in the weekend's Bundesliga match.

FC Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt confirmed the setback during a press conference, revealing that Sirlord Conteh sustained the injury on a challenging surface.

“Conteh was slightly injured in player substitute training. It wasn't the best conditions in very hard space. It has a slight swelling of the sole of the foot,” Schmidt explained. The club will assess his condition in the final training session before making a decision on his availability.

Beyond the European fixture, Heidenheim could also be without Sirlord Conteh for Sunday’s Bundesliga clash with RB Leipzig. His recovery over the next few days will determine whether he makes the squad for either match.