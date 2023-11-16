Sister of late Raphael Dwamena remembers him as 'one in a million'

Yvonne Ama Dwamena, the sister of the late Raphael Dwamena, has opened up about the deep bond the family shared with the deceased footballer, describing him as 'one in a million.'

Speaking on Onua FM/TV’s Maakye morning show on Tuesday, November 14, Yvonne expressed the profound impact her brother had on their lives.

“My brother was everything. He was a humble soul,” Yvonne shared, emphasizing the unique qualities that made Raphael stand out. As the second sibling in a family of three, Yvonne reflected on the close-knit relationship they enjoyed.

The heartbreaking news of Raphael Dwamena's collapse on the pitch during a league game between KF Egnatia and Partizani in the Albanian top-tier league on Saturday, November 11, sent shockwaves through the family. Despite the emergency on-field medical care administered, Dwamena was pronounced dead while being transported to Kavajë Hospital.

At 28 years old, Raphael Dwamena had already left an indelible mark on the football world, having played in Spain, Austria, and Switzerland, and coming close to securing a move to Premier League side Brighton in 2017.

He scored two goals in nine appearances for the Black Stars.