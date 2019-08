Midfielder Isaac Cofie made his Turkish Super Lig debut on Saturday with Sivasspor and he was on the winning side.

The 28-year-old played the entire duration of the match to help the Yigidos coast to a 3-0 home win over Beşiktaş.

Cofie joined the club this summer transfer window from Spanish second-tier side Sporting Gijón and has fitted in so well.

He managed to convince coach Riza Calimbay during the pre-season friendlies against Fenerbahce and Ajax Amsterdam.