Six former Medeama players feature for Sirens FC in draw against Mosta in Maltese Premier League

Five Former Medeama players started while one climbed off the bench for Sirens FC in their 1-1 draw at home to Mosta in the Maltese League at the weekend.

Ex-Medeama captain Kwasi Donsu, midfielder Prosper Boakye, winger Akadom Mohammed Hafiz, defender Daniel Opoku and forward Charles Agyemang all started for the home side at the MFA Centenary Stadium on Friday.

Bismark Asare climbed off the bench to replace Jamaican Kemmu Degran Jackson in the 64th minute.

Maltese midfielder Clayton Failla opened the scoring for the visitors courtesy a penalty in the 59th minute before Colombian attacker Jonathan Perea Hinestroza pulled parity four minutes into injury time.

The six Ghanaian players impressed heavily with Daniel Opoku and Charles Agyemang being substituted in the second half.

Six of those players formed part of the Medeama FC team that won the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League title with a five-point margin - the first league title in the club's history.

According to new rules introduced this season by the Malta Premier League, top-flight clubs in Malta can sign up to 16 foreign players and register a maximum of 14. The remaining two can be sent out on loan.

Sirens FC signed nine players from Ghana premier league champions Medeama FC, in an unprecedented mass transfer back in August 2023.