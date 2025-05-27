Six players to join Black Stars camp on Tuesday ahead of Unity Cup clash with Nigeria

Six additional players are expected to report to the Black Stars camp on Tuesday, May 27, as preparations continue for the much-anticipated Unity Cup semifinal against Nigeria.

The players set to arrive include Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Salisu, Aaron Essel, Ibrahim Sulemana, Felix Afena Gyan, and Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini. Their inclusion will boost the squad to full strength ahead of Wednesday’s showdown at the GTech Community Stadium in Brentford, West London.

Ghana began training on Monday with 16 players taking part in the first session. Those present included goalkeepers Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Tetteh Anang, as well as outfield players like Gideon Mensah, Razak Simpson, Mamudu Kamaradini, Caleb Yirenkyi, and Abdul Salis Samed.

Others who featured in the session were Abu Francis, Majeed Ashimeru, Lawrence Agyekum, Christopher Baah Bonsu, Jordan Ayew, Stephan Ambrosius, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Kwame Opoku. Abdul Aziz Issah joined the team later that evening.

The winner of the Ghana-Nigeria clash on Wednesday, May 28, will face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago in the final on Saturday.