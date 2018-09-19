Six players who can replace suspended Ghanaian youngster Braydon Manu in Halleschen squad

Ghanaian midfielder Braydon Manu may not play for the Halleschen FC team in the coming weeks following his red card in their defeat against Uerdingen in the German Bundesliga 3 last Saturday.

Manu, 21, was shown a red card in the 32nd and it affected the outcome of the game with coach Torsten Zienger describing the decision as a joke.

Halleschen FC went ahead to lose 2-1 after playing about sixty minutes of the game without Manu.

The youngster was supposed to miss three games but the the suspension has been extended to four after the league body, DFB sat on the case on Tuesday.

But Halleschen FC ­disagrees with the ruling and will file a timely appeal in the form of a written statement. The club hopes to reduce the sentence by one or two games.

However, if the appeal doesn’t hold, Manu would be missing Halleschen FC’s games against VfR Aalen, Energie Cottbus, Hansa Rostock and SV Wehen Wiesbaden which would be a significant weakening.

Below are names of players who could replace the Ghanaian in the starting eleven:

Niclas Fiedler

The 20-year-old has come on five occasions in the season and is close to the first team. However, the talent was missing in the squad last time - just when Manu flew off the pitch. It's no secret that coach Ziegner plays a big part in Fiedler. So has the best chances for his start-up debut in the 3rd league.

Niklas Landgrave

Actually, the 22-year-old is firmly scheduled left in the triple chain. Under coach Rico Schmitt in the preseason, he also took over the offensive - with good performances. With his strong solo last in Uerdingen, when he introduced the great opportunity of Pascal Sohm, he applied for the role on the left wing. Then there would be a place in the defense chain - for Sebastian Mai or Fynn Arkenberg.

Erik Henschel

Only outsider chances Erik Henschel has. As a "defensive all-rounder" brought in the summer, the 21-year-old is rather on the right wing at home. He is under Ziegner even without a minute in the 3rd league and counted only sporadically to the squad.

Julian Guttau

His third league debut celebrated Guttau on Saturday at the Manu position - and made his case very appealing. The self-grown came into the game at break and was able to put in a good number of times despite being inferior to Uerdingen. However, the left wing in 3-5-2 system is not its optimal role - Guttau is more of a player for the center.

Davud Tuma

As a left winger came from Jena, Tuma was planned by Ziegner in preparation mostly in the storm. The dribbler was not in the 18-man squad anymore, which makes it unlikely to be used as a Manu substitute. He would be the most offensive solution the squad gives.

Pascal Sohm

After Manu's red card Sohm temporarily moved out of the storm on the left wing. An unfamiliar position for access, which was previously used in Großaspach long time in the right midfield. But Sohm is both-footed, he could also help out on the left. But because it is needed in the attack, this solution is very unlikely.