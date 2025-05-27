Six venues named for CAF WAFCON Morocco 2024

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Local Organizing Committee in Morocco have unveiled six stadiums to host the 2024 edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), scheduled from July 5 to 26, 2025.

This marks the first time more than three venues will stage matches in the tournament's history. The selected stadiums are:

Olympic Stadium, Rabat

Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca

PÃ¨re JÃ©go Stadium, Casablanca

El Bachir Stadium, MohammÃ©dia

Honor Stadium, Oujda

Berkane Stadium, Berkane

The newly built Olympic Stadium in Rabat, with a 21,000 capacity, will also host matches at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The Larbi Zaouli and PÃ¨re JÃ©go stadiums in Casablanca offer strong historical and logistical presence, having hosted recent CAF youth competitions.

El Bachir Stadium in MohammÃ©dia and the 12,000-seater Berkane Stadium have both seen upgrades and served as venues for recent CAF fixtures. Oujda’s Honor Stadium, the largest of the six, has a capacity of 35,000 and has hosted international matches in recent years.

The tournament, which has seen exponential growth in reach and fan engagement, will build on its success with improved broadcast coverage and digital interaction, with fans encouraged to follow the event using #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2024.

Group Stage Draw for TotalEnergies WAFCON 2024: