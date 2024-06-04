SJK Seinajoki congratulate Vision FC on historic promotion to Ghana Premier League

Vision FC partners SJK Seinajoki have congratulated the Ghanaian club on their promotion to the top-flight league.

Vision FC secured their promotion on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Uncle T FC. This victory earned them the top spot in Zone III, securing a spot in next season's Ghana Premier League.

In need of a win to confirm their historic promotion, Vision FC delivered an emphatic performance, defeating the Prampram-based club 2-1 at the Nii Adjei Kraku Sports Complex.

Talented winger Gideon Offei Ofori opened the scoring with a powerful header in the 41st minute. The visitors equalised on the hour mark, momentarily threatening Vision FC's qualification hopes.

However, the decisive moment came in the 83rd minute when substitute Frank Duku brilliantly converted a penalty, securing all three points and confirming Vision FC's promotion.

With one game remaining in the season, Vision FC leads with 55 points, followed by Hohoe United with 51 points.

The Finnish club posted on Twitter, "SJK's partner club Vision FC secured promotion to Ghana's premier league! Nousu is a wonderful achievement for the club, with whom the mutual cooperation can be seen in e.g. as part of SJK's player strategy."

Coach Hamza Obeng's side will conclude their season with an away game against already-relegated Susubribi United FC in the Eastern Region next weekend.