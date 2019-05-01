GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
SK Sturm Graz sporting director Günter Kreissl confirms talks to sign on-loan Gideon Mensah

Published on: 01 May 2019
Gideon Mensah in action for Sturm Graz

SK Sturm Graz sporting director Günter Kreissl claims the Austrian Bundesliga side are interested in securing the services of Gideon Mensah on a permanent deal. 

Mensah, 20, joined Sturm Graz on loan from Red Bull Salzburg this January and has been a hit.

The former WAFA player has made ten league appearances.

"Gideon Mensah is of course an interesting player and we are in discussions in this regard, which I do not currently want to comment," Kreissl told the media.

Mensah spent the first half of the season on loan at second-tier side Liefering.

