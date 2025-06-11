SKU Amstetten complete signing of Ghanaian defender Lloyd-Addo Kuffour

SKU Ertl Glas Amstetten have made another exciting addition to their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of 23-year-old German-born Ghanaian defender Lloyd-Addo Kuffour.

The versatile left-footed player joins from FSV Zwickau, having signed a one-year contract with the Austrian club.

Kuffour, who is most comfortable at left-back, also offers cover in central defence and left midfield, bringing both flexibility and athleticism to the team’s defensive setup.

The defender began his football journey in the youth academy of Hannover 96 before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

There, he completed his development through all the youth levels of one of Germany’s most prestigious clubs.

He has since gained senior experience at Optik Rathenow, TSV Steinbach Haiger, Rot Weiss Ahlen, and most recently FSV Zwickau in the Regionalliga Nordost.

Sporting director Thomas Gebauer praised the signing, highlighting Kuffour’s excellent football education, maturity, and character.

“Despite his age, Lloyd has already collected valuable experience in senior football,” Gebauer said.

“We believe he will contribute greatly both as a player and as a person.”

Kuffour expressed his enthusiasm for the new chapter in his career:

“After very good talks with the club, I immediately felt this was the right place for me to take the next step. The league is competitive and interesting, and I’m excited to gain international experience.”