SKU Amstetten terminate loan contract of Ghanaian winger Daniel Owusu

Austrian 2. Liga side SKU Amstetten have decided to end the loan contract of Ghanaian winger Daniel Owusu.

The 25-year-old, formerly with the West African Football Academy (WAFA) youth team, has been released by the Austrian second-tier club due to an underwhelming loan spell.

Owusu, who joined SKU Amstetten on a season-long loan from his parent club RB Salzburg during the 2023 summer transfer window, has struggled to make an impact this season.

The termination of the loan deal was announced through the club's Instagram page, expressing gratitude for Owusu's commitment and wishing him the best for the future.

Despite the unsuccessful loan, Owusu is set to return to Red Bull Salzburg, where his contract runs until May 31, 2025.