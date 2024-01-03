Skyy FC boss Wilson Arthur reappointed as chairman of Ghana FA Cup committee

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially confirmed the reappointment of Wilson Arthur as the Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, recognising his pivotal role in overseeing three highly competitive FA Cup seasons.

This decision solidifies Arthur's position at the helm of one of the most prestigious football committees, acknowledging his unwavering dedication and strategic acumen.

Since assuming the role in November 2019, Hon. Wilson Arthur, owner of the Division One League Club Skyy FC, has navigated the Committee through challenging terrains, especially during the truncated first season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these hurdles, his leadership has paved the way for three consecutive seasons of exhilarating competitions.

Hearts of Oak, under his adept guidance, secured back-to-back FA Cup titles in 2021 and 2022, creating waves of excitement in the football community. The most recent season witnessed Dreams FC emerging victorious over King Faisal in a thrilling finale, showcasing the Committee's commitment to fostering competitive excellence.

Wilson Arthur will be joined by Oloboi Commodore, the General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, who assumes the role of Vice Chairman. Afo Dodoo, a former Ghanaian football player, and Frank Nelson Nwokolo, a distinguished Board Member of Hearts of Oak, further enrich the Committee with their diverse expertise.

As the FA Cup Committee prepares for another season, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the continuation of high-stakes and intense competitions under the experienced leadership of Wilson Arthur.