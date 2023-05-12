Skyy FC coach Christian Lokko vows to win Ghana FA Cup at all costs

Skyy FC coach Christian Lokko has vowed to win the FA Cup at all costs despite the availability of Premier League sides.

The Division One side triumphed over Ebusua Dwarfs in the quarter-finals and are set for another battle in the semi-finals with Dreams FC at the Dr Kwame Kei Sports Complex on Saturday.

despite the experience and track record of Dreams FC in the competition, Lokko is confident in his team's fighting spirit and believes they will move on to win the title.

"What I want to say is that my players are highly motivated. They have intrinsic motivation and extrinsic motivation. This is the team that I have come to meet, I met them halfway and I have seen that the work has been done already. Victory is ours," he stated ahead of the clash.

"Our duty is to train the boys. The Boys' duty is to play and play very well. Other matters are for management."

“I have been in the system for a very long time, the hour has come because I have been at this level before. During the normalization period, I went to the finals and now, I am on the road to the finals one more time and this time around, I’m winning the Cup by the grace of God. Karim Zito is my coursemate and a good friend so he has something to think of.” he added.