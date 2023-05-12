Skyy FC coach confident ahead of FA Cup semi-final clash with Dreams FC

Skyy FC head coach, Christian Lokko, has expressed his team's confidence ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash with Dreams FC.

The Division One League side are set to face the Premier League club at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday.

At the pre-match press conference on Thursday, Lokko stated that his players were in high spirits and looking forward to securing a victory against Dreams FC. He said, "My players are highly motivated, both intrinsically and extrinsically. I've met them halfway, and I can see that the work has been done. Victory is ours."

Skyy FC, who are also in the hunt for promotion to the Ghana Premier League, will be relying on their players' hard work and determination to achieve success. Lokko stated, "Our duty is to train the boys. The boys' duty is to play and play very well. Other matters are for management."

The Skyy FC coach's optimistic words will undoubtedly spur his players on as they seek to cause an upset against Dreams FC.

The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams determined to progress to the final and lift the coveted trophy.