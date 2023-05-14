Skyy FC coach criticizes Dreams FC's performance in fa cup semi-final defeat

Skyy FC coach Christian Lokko has criticised Dreams FC's performance in their recent FA Cup semifinal clash, claiming that the Premier League side were below par.

Dreams FC progressed to their first-ever FA Cup final after defeating Skyy FC 2-1 in a match where the Division One side enjoyed more possession.

Dreams FC took an early lead through Sylvester Simba, with Ali Huzaif doubling their advantage before half-time. Skyy FC managed to pull one back in the second half, but they were unable to find the equalizer they needed.

Despite the loss, Lokko was proud of his side's performance and believes that they were the better team on the day.

He said, "If you want to watch real football, we played the real football. Division One and this is Premier Division but if you are from outside and you don't know you will think we are the Premier side. We played better. We're not disgraced."

Lokko also acknowledged Skyy FC's progress in the competition.