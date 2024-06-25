GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 25 June 2024
Skyy FC forward Andrews Cobbinah completes medicals ahead of Nations FC move

Skyy FC forward Andrews Cobbinah has successfully completed his medicals, paving the way for his transfer to Nations FC.

Cobbinah, who had an impressive season in the 2023-24 Access Bank Division One League with 12 goals, is set to bolster the Abrankese-based side's attack.

Nations FC, who finished seventh in their debut Ghana Premier League season, are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The club hopes Cobbinah's addition will address their offensive shortcomings and improve their standing in the league.

Despite a promising start, Nations FC slipped in the latter part of the season, ultimately surrendering the title chase as Samartex clinched the trophy, with Accra Lions finishing second.

The management is determined to avoid a repeat of this scenario and see Cobbinah as the missing link in their attack.

Cobbinah's move to Nations FC is highly anticipated, with fans and management alike hoping that his goal-scoring prowess will make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

