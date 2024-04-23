Skyy FC owner Wilson Arthur charged for criticising referees

Wilson Arthur, the owner of Division One League outfit Skyy FC, finds himself in hot water after being charged by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for his recent comments regarding match officials in the ongoing campaign.

Arthur stands accused of violating Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Division One League Regulations, 2019, following remarks made about match officials during a media interview.

The GFA Prosecution alleges that his comments constitute misconduct that brings the game into disrepute. Arthur has until Thursday, April 25, 2024, to respond to the charges.

In a recent interview with Akoma FM, Arthur expressed frustration over what he perceived as biased officiating against his team. He lamented numerous dubious decisions that he claims have left Skyy FC struggling in the league.

"After 22 games in Division One, I can say that approximately eight referees came specifically to sabotage my team," Arthur stated, alleging deliberate attempts to harm his team's performance.

Furthermore, Arthur voiced his intention to cease investing in football and pursue other business ventures due to his perceived losses resulting from referee bias. He criticised the GFA for neglecting to address his complaints adequately, alleging that his formal grievances went unanswered.

Skyy FC currently sit sixth in Zone 2 of the Division One league with 34 points, with aspirations of securing promotion to the top-flight league. However, Arthur's comments come amidst their bid for promotion, raising concerns about the impact of his remarks on the team's morale and focus.

The club's narrow miss of promotion last season adds to the gravity of the situation, with Arthur's outspoken criticisms potentially affecting Skyy FC's prospects in the current campaign.