Skyy FC owner Wilson Arthur considers ending football investment over referee deception

Skyy FC owner Wilson Arthur is contemplating withdrawing his financial support for club football due to what he perceives as dishonesty among referees.

The football administrator asserts that his team has encountered unfavourable rulings throughout the ongoing Division One League, leading him to question the returns on his investment.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Arthur expressed frustration over approximately eight referees allegedly cheating his team in recent matches, leading to controversial decisions against them.

"After 22 games in Division One, I can say that approximately eight referees came specifically to sabotage my team. Everything about the way they officiated the game suggested that the referee was there to hurt me," Arthur stated.

Feeling disillusioned, Arthur revealed his inclination to explore other ventures, citing his diminishing interest in funding club football. He referenced the experiences of other football personalities like Tony Yeboah and Kessben, who quit due to similar frustrations with referees' conduct.

Despite lodging formal complaints with the football association, Arthur claimed to have received no response, further fueling his disillusionment with the sport. Incidents such as the destruction of his iPad and physical assault on his coach by opponents have only exacerbated his concerns.

Reflecting on his experiences, Arthur concluded that continuing to fund club football might not yield the desired benefits, as he feels unwelcome in the current environment. Consequently, he expressed a need to explore alternative avenues.

Skyy FC currently sit sixth in Zone 2 of the Division One league, with 34 points to their name.