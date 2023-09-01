Skyy FC owner Wilson Arthur proclaims club as best in Division One League

Wilson Arthur, the owner and bankroller of Skyy FC, has proudly declared his club as the best team in the Division One League, citing their recent performance and qualification for the Division One Super Cup final as evidence.

Skyy FC secured their spot in the final after a hard-fought victory over Hearts of Lions in the semi-final. They are now set to face Bofoakwa Tano in the championship match, with Bofoakwa also claiming a 1-0 victory over Nations FC in the other semi-final of the competition.

"We have been the best team in the Division One League in Ghana for the past two seasons; I have always said it. I have always claimed it, and nobody believed us until we went to Madina in the maiden edition of the Super Cup and we won. We were clearly the best team," Wilson Arthur confidently stated in an interview with Citi Sports.

He further emphasized his point, saying, "Beyond that, last season we were clearly the best Division One team. We went as far as the semi-final of the MTN FA Cup, and you saw our performance. Anytime we meet the other zone teams, we prove we are better. So yes, we are. It’s not like we are moulding ourselves to become the best Division 1 team."

The highly anticipated 2023 Division One Super League final is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.