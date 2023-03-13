Skyy FC set to appoint ex-Kotoko assistant coach Akakpo Patron as new head coach

Division One side Skyy FC is in talks to appoint former Asante Kotoko assistant coach Akakpo Patron as the club's new head coach, according to president Wilson Arthur.

The Zone Two league leaders are currently without a head coach after Johnson Smith abandoned his post last week.

According to the FA Cup Committee chairman, Johnson Smith abandoned his post because of his loyalty to Nations FC.

"It seems Coach Johnson Smith's loyalty is with Nations FC. For him to abandon his job at Skyy FC for over a week, it means his loyalty is with Nations FC", he told Happy FM.

He revealed that Akakpo Patron will replace Johnson Smith because he fits the project they are working on at the club. "We are in talks with Akakpo Patron to become the new coach. He is going to replace him because he is the best for the project we are doing here".

Skyy FC has opened an eight-point lead at the top of the Division One League table in Zone Two.