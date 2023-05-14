Skyy FC tactician Christian Lokko says Dreams FC's display not befitting of a top flight club

Head coach of Skyy FC, Christian Lokko has stated that the performance of Dreams FC in their FA Cup semifinal clash was below par.

Dreams FC progressed into the final of the competition for the first time with a 2-1 victory over Skyy FC but the Division One side had a lion's share of the possession.

The Still Believe took on early lead through Sylvester Simba after just 2 minutes of play. Ali Huzaif doubled their advantage in the 18th minute.

Skyy pulled one back in the 35th minute through Eric Antwi Konadu.

After recess, Dreams held on to that score line to reach the final.

Lokko believes despite failing to win the match, his side played better. He told StarTimes: "If you want to watch real football, we played the real football. Division One and this is Premier Division but if you are from outside and you don't know you will think we are the Premier side. We played better. We're not disgraced."

By Suleman Asante