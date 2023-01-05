Slavia Prague claim they pulled out of Yeboah deal because of worn meniscus but youngster has no serious injury history

Romanian giants CFR Cluj have rubbished claims by Slavia Prague that forward Emmanuel Yeboah has a worn meniscus.

The teen sensation's move to the Czech outfit fell through after Slavia Prague pulled out of the deal over injury concerns.

However, Cluj rejected Slavia Prague's medical report claiming the youngster is very fit and has no problems with his meniscus.

In a lengthy statement released by Cluj, the club's medics found no problem with Yeboah and have confirmed keeping the player in Gruia.

"Since, in the last year, the player had absolutely no medical problems, the position of our specialists is not without validity, especially since Yeboah attended absolutely all training sessions of our team and played in official matches every three days, making a considerable effort," part of the club's statement reads.

"On another note, it was easy to decide on Yeboah staying at CFR as he has proven to be an important player for our team both domestically and in the Conference League and will certainly help us reach goals set this season. He remains a player monitored by major clubs, the coach of the Ghana national team and we are convinced that he will reach a big club in the future.

"In conclusion, we would like to mention that regardless of the outcome of these negotiations, we still respect Slavia Prague and appreciate the interest the Czechs have shown in our player."