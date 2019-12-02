Slavia Prague coach Václav Jílek defends under-fire Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh

Slavia Prague coach Václav Jílek has jumped to the defence of under-fire Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh.

The 22-year-old has come under criticism over his recent performances for the Czech side.

The former Ghana Under-20 striker was handed another chance by the gaffer in their 1-0 win over Příbram at the weekend.

However, it is the recent performance of the Ghanaian striker which has come under the microscope.

The media has ripped into the Ghana Olympic striker for burning huge chances in the solitary win amid claims he needs to catch up with his first-shooting license.

But coach Václav Jílek is unperturbed as he remains confident the African will peak soon.

“Benjamin is a young player. He is only 22 years old, so I don't expect him to be at his peak at that age," he said

"In his case, it's all about hard work and attitude. I see that he is working on himself and intensifying personal training.

Tetteh enjoyed a fabolous campaign last season to alert several English clubs about his potential.

He scored nine goals and provided several assists for Slavia Prague but things have not gone according to plan this term.

The player's productivity has shrunk after scoring six goals throughout the spring and the fall.