Slavia Prague manager hints at Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah's arrival before Portugal camping

Slavia Prague manager Jindřich Trpišovský has revealed that the team will be joined by two new additions before their trip to Portugal for camping.

The Czech giants are on the verge of signing Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah from CFR Cluj ahead of the return of the topflight league.

As reported earlier by GHANASoccernet, Yeboah is in Prague undergoing the necessary formalities to seal his move to Slavia Prague.

"We will be joined by reinforcements from abroad," mentioned Trpišovský. "He is fast and strong in one-on-one fights. He spoke to me a lot," he added.

Emmanuel Yeboah had scored three goals in 17 games in the top league of Romania before the winter break.

He has only been in Europe for six months and he is now set for a major transfer.

He was signed by CFR Cluj during the January transfer window in 2022 from Division One League outfit Young Apostles.