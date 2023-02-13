Slavko Matic slams Hearts of Oak supporters after Berekum Chelsea win

Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, has said a lot must improve in the way fans of the Phobians support the club.

The Serbian coach expressed his displeasure at the negative reactions from the teaming supporters as a result of a recent slump in form.

The Phobians returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday on match day 17 of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League.

Goals from Benjamin Yorke, Victor Aidoo and an own goal from Fuseini Zacharia helped Hearts of Oak to beat Berekum Chelsea to record their first win at home in their last three games.

Speaking to StarTimes after the win, Coach Matic said, “I’m very disappointed in the supporters,” the coach said.

“When the team losses then you will hear all kinds of negative reactions from the supporters.

“We need supporters not fans. When the team losses, the supporters still have to support the boys.” he added.

Hearts of Oak moved to the second position on the league table with 28 points.