Slavko Matic suffers first defeat as Hearts of Oak head coach

Hearts of Oak tasted defeat for the first time under coach Slavko Matic on Monday, 2 January 2023.

The Phobians were handed a 2-1 defeat at Bechem United in their Ghana Premier League week 10 fixture.

Bechem took an early lead with Cephas Mantey’s 7th minute goal to claim his 5th of the season.

Hafiz Konkoni doubled their advantage in the 12th minute with a cross from Avornyo.

With both teams reduced to ten men in the second half, Hearts got a late consolation with a 97th minute goal by Robert Addo Sowah.

Kasim Mingle’s side will be buoyed by this win as they prepare to host King Faisal in six days.

They move above Hearts of Oak to go fourth of the league standings with both teams on 16 points.

Hearts of Oak play at home against Tamale City in their match on 8 January, 2023.

By Suleman Asante