Sleeping Ghanaian giants Okwahu United return to the Division One League

Okwahu United, have returned to the Division One League after securing qualification on Wednesday, having won the Eastern Division Two League.

The Nkawkaw-based club emerged as winners of the Eastern Region Division Two Middle League to make a return to Ghana's second-tier league after six years.

Despite having a game at hand, Okwahu have emerged as runaway champions in the middle league after beating Blue Skies Pelicans 3-1 in their penultimate game on Wednesday morning.

The Asaase Aban side will face Live Now Academy in the last round of the Middle League, but the results won't have any bearing on their promotion.

Okwahu have amassed 12 points from four games, 5 more than second-placed Live Now Academy, who were beaten 2-1 by Right To Dream Academy.

The Asaase Aban club were demoted to the third tier of Ghana football in 2017.

Before then, Okwahu reached the finals of the FA Cup, where they lost the title to Bechem United.

Okwahu United were one of the giants of Ghana football in the 80s and represented the country at continental levels.

They made it to the second round of the CAF Cup winners cup in 1987 and were withdrawn in the first round in 2001.

The club has produced several talents, including the likes of Mohammed Gargo, Tony Yeboah, Fatau Dauda, C.K Akonnor, and other top players.