Slovakian club Zeleziarne Podbrezova secure services of Ghanaian forward Mark Osei Assinor

Ghanaian forward Mark Osei Assinor has completed a transfer move to Slovakian side FK Železiarne Podbrezová on a permanent contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The 23-year-old sealed his move from Polish club Hutnik Krakow on Wednesday after signing a two-and-half-year contract after passing his medical examination.

Assinor earned himself the deal after impressing during a week's trial at the Slovakian top-flight outfit.

He spent half of last season on loan at Garbarnia Krakow, where he scored 6 goals in 13 appearances in the short spell.

Before moving to Garbarnia for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, Assinor had three goals and an assist in 15 appearances for Hutnik.

Miroslav Poliaček, general manager of Podbrezová said this about the Ghanaian player after acquiring his services.

"We signed a two and a half year contract with Mark. He is a player who caught our attention after a week's trial. He played in Poland, and we knew about him that he was a player who always had quite interesting productivity numbers.

"He is a mobile player who can bring quality to our attacking play. I'm curious about how he will deal with the competition in our team.

"Mark made a good impression at the test he took with us and also performed well against Pohronia, where he was very interesting in the offensive. Even during training, he showed that he could be a full-fledged member of our squad."