Slovakian side AS Trencin announce signing Anderlecht prodigy Osman Bukari

Slovakian side AS Trencin have announced signing Ghanaian prodigy Osman Bukari from Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The Super Liga side posted a photo of the talented winger on their Twitter account training with them

Also signed by the club is Nigeria defender ReubenYem.

Bukari joined Anderlecht during the winter transfer window and excelled with their youth team.

He was a delight to watch playing for the reserve side of the Purple and Whites and scored a couple of goals.

But the move to Slovakia is expected to give him more first team experience to prepare him for big deals.

AS Trencin have previously helped groomed African talents Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu who progressed to sign for Belgian giants AA Gent.

They will play in this season's Europa League qualifiers.

