Ghanaian striker Sadam Sulley has joined Slovakian Super Liga side FK Senica on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old leaves Polish side Legia Warsaw where he struggled for game time after joining them in the 2016/17 season.

Sully spent the last two seasons in the Slovakian top-flight with MFK Zemplina Michalovce.

Last term, he scored four goals in 27 appearances.

Senica emerged runners up in the regular season last season.