Slovan Bratislava chief delighted to land long-time target Rahim Ibrahim

Slovan Bratislava's General Director, Ivan Kmotrik Jr, has expressed excitement after the club finally landed their long-time target Rahim Ibrahim.

The former Ghana U20 star inked a four year deal to join Bratislava from rivals AS Trencin in February 2025.

"I am really happy that we managed to secure the transfer of Rahim Ibrahim. We have been interested in him for a long time, again he is a player who is proven by our competition. I would like to emphasize that we have once again managed to find common ground with TrenÄÃ­n on the terms of the transfer, which I perceive extremely positively," he said.

"In the past, we have encountered problems in this area in Slovakia, I am all the more pleased that TrenÄÃ­n approached the negotiations professionally and we also found agreement on the transfer fee," he added.

Ibrahim, who played for Accra Lions in Ghana before moving to Slovakia, has made 98 appearances in the Nike League.

"We have been following Rahim Ibrahim for a long time. In him, we are acquiring a player at a very good age and at the same time a modern midfielder with excellent physical parameters. Such footballers are very valuable and rare these days. I believe that Rahim will confirm his quality and potential, and will be an asset to the club in the future. We have signed a four-year contract with him," concluded Kmotrik.