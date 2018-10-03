Snubbed forward Mahatma Otoo expects Black Stars to thump Sierra Leone in AFCON qualifier

Ghana forward Mahatma Otoo believes the Black Stars will thrash Sierra Leone in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier this month.

The Black Stars will play the lone stars in a two legged game as the qualifiers for Cameroon 2019 continues.

Ghana suffered a shocking defeat to Kenya last month in Nairobi last month but Mahatma Otoo does not think Sierra Leone is difficult task for the Black.

Meanwhile, the former Black Meteors forward was unhappy when he was not named in the team for the game on 11th October.

“Ghana have a strong team capable of beating Sierra Leone whether with me or without me,” Otoo told 442gh.com

”Frankly, I am not happy that I was not invited because every player wants to play for their national team but I’m not too worried because I know I’ll soon be part of the team.

“One thing we should all know is that, whether I am invited or not, Ghana is my country and I have to support the team all the time. Yes I want to play but at the same time I am a big fan of the national team,” Otoo added.

The Black Stars are top of Group F of the qualifiers, same on points with all the teams in the group but with a better goals advantage.