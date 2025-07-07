Soccer For Dreamers donates equipment to 10 Ghanaian clubs, rebrands as AVODAH International

In a powerful show of commitment to youth empowerment and football development, Soccer For Dreamers, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, has presented football equipment to ten male and female clubs from various parts of Ghana. The donation ceremony took place at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Founded by three Ghanaian brothers, Baruch, Jed, and Kayden Akwaboah, born in the UK and now residing in the United States, alongside their mother and President of the organization, Mrs. Sylvia Akwaboah, Soccer For Dreamers has been actively supporting football communities in Ghana since 2022. The initiative was born out of a moving encounter with talented young players in Tema, which inspired the family to take action beyond the pitch.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Akwaboah expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve through sport and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to nurturing talent and improving lives.

“This is our fifth presentation, and every year reminds us how deeply lives are connected through football,” she said.

She also announced the organization's rebranding to AVODAH International, reflecting its expanded mission that now includes digital learning, Ubuntu Coaching Excellence, menstrual health education, and the Ubuntu Online Academy. As part of this broader mission, Mrs. Akwaboah delivered a brief lecture on menstrual hygiene and distributed menstrual cups to female athletes in attendance.

The beneficiary clubs comprised ten teams, seven male and three female, carefully selected from various divisions across Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

The female teams included GRA Ladies, Sissamba Ladies (Division One), and Halifax Ladies, who currently compete in the Women's Premier League.

On the male side, the beneficiaries were Great Ambition of Bubuashie (recently promoted to Division One), New Town Youth, A5 Rennes (Tema), Alhaji Babies, Kumasi Hope FC, Gucci FC, and Corners FC, all hailing from the Ashanti Region.

Mrs. Rosalind Amoh, Sub Editor at Graphic Communications Group and a pioneer in women’s football advocacy, highlighted that the recipient clubs were carefully selected from the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions based on their demonstrated need and commitment to youth development. She praised the initiative for providing much-needed support to grassroots clubs across the country.

Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Foundation, Malcom Frazier Appeadu, urged the young footballers to remain disciplined and focused, emphasizing that poor decisions could derail their promising futures. He was accompanied by Ms. Barbara Yankah of the Competitions Department, who also engaged with the players during the event.

In a similar vein, Mr. George Aforklenyuie, Chairman of the Division Two League and founder of Vision FC, encouraged the athletes to seize the opportunity provided by the Ubuntu Education online platform, a valuable tool to equip themselves with life skills and prepare for a fulfilling future beyond the pitch.

Monsieur Stephane Lecosson, Ghana Representative of Soccer For Dreamers, shared the organization’s plans to expand the initiative.

“We’ve supported clubs in Greater Accra, Cape Coast, Volta, and Eastern Regions. This year, we’re focused on Ashanti. Next year, we’ll turn our attention to the Brong Ahafo Region.”

Greater Accra Regional Football Association chairman who doubles as an Executive Council member of the GFA, Samuel Aboabire commended the continued impact of AVODAH International in the Ghanaian football ecosystem.

With each donation and initiative, AVODAH International continues to demonstrate that football can be more than just a game, it can be a transformative tool for education, empowerment, and community development.