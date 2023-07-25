Soccer for Dreamers donates football gear to female Division One clubs in Ghana

Soccer for Dreamers, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in the USA, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting talented footballers by providing them with access to essential gear and facilities for playing the sport.

As part of this mission, the organization recently partnered with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to donate football gear to female Division One clubs participating in the Women's Regional Championship in Kyebi.

Madam Sylvia Akwaboah, President of Soccer for Dreamers, expressed her enthusiasm for being part of the GFA's agenda to develop football in Ghana. She emphasized that the organization is dedicated to extending its support not only in the capital city, Accra, but also to regions outside of it. The NGO's experiences in various communities in Ghana have shed light on the challenges young footballers face in affording boots and other necessary equipment.

"Our dream is not to help only the men, but the women as well. We want to build the popularity of women’s football in Ghana and hopefully one day we will see some of you at the World Cup," she said, highlighting the organization's commitment to advancing women's football in the country.

To positively impact female footballers, Soccer for Dreamers has launched a flagship program called the "UBUNTU online academy." This platform aims to provide footballers with opportunities for a better life after their careers by offering training on employment readiness and entrepreneurship.

Mr. Linford Asamoah, Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association, praised the organization's efforts in supporting female footballers in the country. He expressed his belief that this initiative would greatly contribute to the development of football and grassroots football in particular.

Jed Akwaboah, a 17-year-old footballer and co-founder of Soccer for Dreamers, expressed his satisfaction with the success of the donation event in a different region. He emphasized the importance of reaching out to various areas, providing boots, and various football gear to aspiring players.

Since 2022, Soccer for Dreamers has been making a significant impact on the lives of football enthusiasts in Ghana by providing them with the best possible experiences in their careers. The donated items included boots, gloves, balls, menstrual cups, shin guards, bags, jerseys, and more.

The female teams that benefited from the donations were Kotoku Rush Ladies, Anlo Ladies, FC Epiphany, Sea Lions FC, Jonina Ladies FC, and Hassport Ladies FC. The organization's continued efforts aim to empower aspiring footballers and promote the growth of football in Ghana.