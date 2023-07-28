Soccer for Dreamers promotes menstrual hygiene among female footballers in Ghana

Sylvia Akwaboah, President of Soccer for Dreamers, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in the United States, has emphasized the importance of safe menstrual hygiene practices for female footballers to maintain good health.

In collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the NGO donated football gear and menstrual cups to female teams participating in the Women’s Regional Championship held in Kyebi, Eastern Region.

During the donation event, a menstrual cup talk was conducted to educate the footballers on the significance of proper menstrual health practices. Madam Akwaboah emphasized the need for women to prioritize safe menstrual hygiene and cleanliness to combat menstrual poverty and avoid infections.

"It is important to practice safe menstrual hygiene; I think sometimes as women, we forget the importance of menstrual hygiene and how to go about it," she said.

She further highlighted the adverse effects of unsafe menstrual practices, particularly for female athletes, and urged them to stay healthy by adopting appropriate menstrual hygiene practices.

The footballers from various teams, including Kotoku Rush Ladies, Anlo Ladies, FC Epiphany, Sea Lions FC, Jonina Ladies FC, and Hassport Ladies FC, were provided with menstrual cups and educated on their usage, which can also help reduce costs associated with menstrual products.

The event also saw the donation of other football equipment, such as boots, shin guards, jerseys, and balls to support the female teams. The initiative was coordinated by Mr Stephane Lecosson, the Country Representative for Soccer for Dreamers, and aimed to empower and promote the well-being of female footballers in Ghana.