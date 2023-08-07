Social media compare Ghanaian female journalist to Premier League stars after amazing ball-juggling skills

Ghanaian sports journalist identified as Whitney has created a social media buzz with her astounding ball-juggling abilities.

She showcased her amazing football skills in a video which captured the attention of many.

With her impressive football talents, Whitney, a sports journalist from Ghana, has won the hearts of innumerable social media fans with many comparing her abilities to that Manchester United duo Mason Mount and Antony.

Others have also described him as a better player than England internationals Reece James and Raheem Sterling

Whitney, who was decked out in a Juventus jersey, tight jeans, and fashionable sneakers, won over many admirers as she deftly juggled the ball over 20 times.

The highlight came when she pulled off an amazing skill with the ball between the back of her shoulder and head while continuing the juggling, all amid cheers.

Watch video here

Whitney of Kessben Sports dey ball pass Mount and Antony 😂 pic.twitter.com/WFywyFMX2q — Sir Alby (@KwakwaWrites) August 4, 2023

