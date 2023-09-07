Social media meltdown as Ghana secure another AFCON berth

Ghana's victory over Central African Republic (CAR), securing their 10th consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification, sent social media into a frenzy. Fans and football enthusiasts took to various platforms to celebrate the Black Stars' accomplishment.

The match, held at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium, featured thrilling moments, including Ernest Nuamah's debut goal, which sealed the qualification. Black Stars trended as users shared jubilant posts, memes, and congratulatory messages.

It was all Semenyo on that goal. From the early shot to the tackle, to the run and the assist. — The Green Turf (@eliavot_) September 7, 2023

9/10 times a striker tries to score here. But Semenyo was selfless and I appreciate that.pic.twitter.com/mHOnMwVnc6 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 7, 2023

I wasn’t happy with our approach for most parts of the game but the timing of the Semenyo and Ernest Nuamah subs was 10/10. pic.twitter.com/vFkGqfW7wE — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 7, 2023

Kudus fires the Black Stars to victory 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/zFje4JN7gp — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 7, 2023

Black Stars needed something special to get back into the game. 🇬🇭Mohammed Kudus provided this.pic.twitter.com/E3AAkggnJP — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 7, 2023

This online outpouring showcased the passion and unity that football can inspire in a nation. With the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast on the horizon, social media will undoubtedly continue to buzz with anticipation and support for the Ghanaian team.