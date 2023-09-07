GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Social media meltdown as Ghana secure another AFCON berth

Published on: 07 September 2023
Ghana's victory over Central African Republic (CAR), securing their 10th consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification, sent social media into a frenzy. Fans and football enthusiasts took to various platforms to celebrate the Black Stars' accomplishment.

The match, held at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium, featured thrilling moments, including Ernest Nuamah's debut goal, which sealed the qualification. Black Stars trended as users shared jubilant posts, memes, and congratulatory messages.

 

This online outpouring showcased the passion and unity that football can inspire in a nation. With the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast on the horizon, social media will undoubtedly continue to buzz with anticipation and support for the Ghanaian team.

