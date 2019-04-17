Sogne Yacouba's agent denies pre-contract signing with Orlando Pirates

Agent of Asante Kotoko forward Sogne Yacouba, Gyasi Jantuah has denied reports that his client has signed a pre-contract agreement with South African club Orlando Pirates.

On Tuesday, reports were rife in the local media that the Burkinabee attacker has agreed to join the Bucs with talks far advanced.

However, Mr. Jantuah denied such claims, insisting the player who is currently injured will only leave the Porcupine Warriors when the right offers comes.

"It is never true that Songne Yacouba have signed any pre-contract with Orlando Pirates in South Africa," he told ASH FM Super Sports show.

"Songne Yacouba is at the sports hotel nursing his injury and he still remains a Kotoko Player," he added.

Mr. Jantuah however warned against media outlets trying to create tension between the player and Asante Kotoko.

"Those who are trying to create problems between Yacouba and Kotoko should stop because we are not happy with the way things are going," he said.

The striker is recovering from an injury and will be expected to don the Red jersey again when he is fully fit.

"Songne Yacouba has been going for check ups daily and he is hoping to recover on time to start playing games for Kotoko," says Jantuah.

"Songne Yacouba was playing with injury through out the African Confederation Cup campaign for Kotoko because of the love he has for the team.

"Songne Yacouba would only leave Kotoko when the offers that comes are good and Kotoko is willing to let him leave the Club."

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin