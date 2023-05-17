Sola Ayew fires Osei Kuffour, insists Andre Ayew has achieved more than former GPL star

Uncle of Andre Ayew, Solar Ayew has responded to comments made by former Ghana Premier League star Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor who suggested the Black Stars captain should leave the national team.

The ex-Hearts and Kotoko midfielder in an interview with Onua FM opined that the former Olympic Marseille star had offered enough but had to pave the way for other promising talents to shine.

“Andre Ayew is done with the Black Stars and should be shown the exit in order to open doors for emerging talents like Kudus Mohammed,” Kuffour asserted. “Dede Ayew has been with the Black Stars since 2008, and it’s time to leave. Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and others also need the space to show us what they have.”

However, the comments seem to be out of play from the perspective of Solar Ayew who condemned Osei Kuffuor's opinion while questioning his achievements as compared to Andre Ayew.

"Dede Ayew has achieved so much for Ghana and Ghanaians are aware. Who is General [Emmanuel] Osei Kuffour to talk about Dede Ayew someone who has achieved more than you? I even thought it was Samuel Osei Kuffour who was saying that" he told Ezra FM

"Andre Ayew will consider retirement at the appropriate time,” Solar Ayew added.

Meanwhile, Ayew is focused on surviving relegation with his current club Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.