Solar Ayew welcomes Andre and Jordan Black Stars return reports

Former Ghanaian footballer Solar Ayew has welcomed reports that Andre and Jordan Ayew have been recalled into the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup Nations qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia.

The Ayew brothers last featured for the Black Stars in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo in Kumasi.

The pair were supposed to be in the squad for the return leg in Brazzaville but they opted out of the squad following an injury to Andre with Jordan also suffering from stomach complications ahead of the trip to Congo.

However, reports making round in media suggest that Coach Kwesi Appiah has lowered his stance on the duo by handing them call-ups for the upcoming AFCON qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia.

According to Solar Ayew, who is the uncle of the pair, the return of his nephews could help Ghana end its 36-year trophy drought.

"The boys coming back in to the black stars is a welcoming news for the family and our supporters but that's not important to us at the moment but achieving for the country is the aim now," Solar Ayew stated on Oyerepa FM.

"We want the boys to win a trophy for the nation. Andre did it at the under 20 level but its not enough."

"The family always want the name of the country on a high note. Our concern now as a family is to help the players play well for the nation to win a trophy for the country. That's what we are looking at.