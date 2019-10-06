Solomon Asante and two other Phoenix Rising FC mates set USL Championship record

Captain Solomon Asante and two other Phoenix Rising FC teammates set a new USL Championship record on Saturday.

Asante, Junior”Flemmo”Flemmings and Adam Jahn are the first trio of teammates to score 15 goals in a season.

But the former TP Mazembe man has scored a total of 22 goals- four more than Daniel Ríos of Nashville SC.

In Saturday’s 5-3 win over Portland Timbers II, Asante tied the Championship’s single-season record with his 16th assist on a low cross from the right for Ben Spencer to score.