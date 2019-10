Phoenix Rising FC captain Solomon Asante set a new USL Championship regular season record with 17 assists.

The Ghana winger provided the pass for Adam Jahn to score the opening goal in Rising FC’s 3-1 victory on Friday night.

Asante emerged the top scorer in the Western Conference with 22 goals as Phoenix Rising FC won the title.

The former TP Mazembe star won four awards at the club's end of the season gala night.