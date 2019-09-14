Solomon Asante dedicates USL Player of the Month gong to Phoenix Rising teammates

Solomon Asante has dedicated his United Soccer League Player of the Month for August award to Phoenix Rising teammates.

The Ghana winger was named the league’s best player for August this week after registering three assists and scoring an impressive six goals as Phoenix Rising kept up their flawless display in the campaign.

Asante broke the club’s single-season goal record and broke the league’s single-season record for most combined goals and assists in a season.

The 28-year-old has netted 21 goals and provided 14 assists in 26 league games.

The petit wideman took to his Twitter handle to dedicate the gong to his teammates.

