Solomon Asante features as Real Monarchs shock Phoenix Rising in USL playoffs

Phoenix Rising captain Solomon Asante failed to inspire his side in the United Soccer League (USL) Playoffs following a 2-1 defeat against Real Monarchs on Friday night.

It was the second time this season that Real Monarchs have put the high-flying Phoenix in their place after beating them by the same score line in the regular season last month.

The Arizona-based side went into Friday's quarter-final playoffs match with the aim of avenging that defeat.

xx side men were handed a dream start after Junior Flemmings swept home the opener in the 25th minute, but the goal did not last as Jack Blake drew level for the visitors eight minutes later.

Real Monarchs were able to pick the sole ticket to the semifinal round after Cuban midfielder Maikel Chang hit the winning goal in the 43rd minute.

Asante played the entire duration of the match but could not use his magic wand to inspire his teammates as they crash out of the competition.