Solomon Asante scoops FOUR major awards at Phoenix Rising annual gala

Ghana International Solomon Asante capped his incredible season at Phoenix Rising by winning the golden boot, goal of the season, Most Valuable player and the Players Player Award.

The Phoenix Rising Captain scooped four awards at the annual Phoenix Rising awards gala.

The 29-year old has scored an incredible 22 goals in 30 matches for the club registering 16 assists in the 2019 season.

He has scored 19 goals inside the box and three goals outside the box with one direct free kick.

Asante recorded 2,557 minutes making 29 starts and coming on as a sub on 4 times.

He became the seventh player in the USL Championship’s history to score 20 goals in a season and also set a single-season record for the most combined regular- season goals and assists in the league’s history.