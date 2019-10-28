Solomon Asante stars as Phoenix Rising reach USL Western Conference semifinals

USL Most Valuable Player, Solomon Asante played a key role as Phoenix Rising reach the semi finals of the Western Conference after defeating Austin Bold FC.

The regular season champions beat Austin Bold 8-7 on penalties to advance to the next stage.

After a pulsating 120 minutes of football, both Austin Bold and Phoenix Rising failed to score as the game went straight to penalty shootout.

Phoenix Rising player Adam Jahn almost opened the scoring when his header from a setpiece delivery hit the crossbar.

Bold's Ghanaian forward Ema Twumasi got close to getting the visitors on top with a one on one with Zac Lubin but couldn't convert.

Austin Bold goalie Restrepo saved Kevon Lambert's attempt but Phenix shotsptopper Lubin stopped two of Bold penalties in nine rounds to give Phoenix the win.

Phoenix Rising will return to Casino Arizona Field on Friday, November 1, to square up with Real Monarchs SLC in the Western Conference Semifinals.