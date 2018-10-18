GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Somaila-based coach Alhaji Sokpari wants to use current job as a springboard

Published on: 18 October 2018
Alhaji Sokpari

Ghanaian trainer Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari is optimistic his exploits in Somalia could be the gateway to international recognition.

It came as a surprise to many when Sokpari was appointed head coach of Elman Sports SC in the Somali top-flight since his current destination has been ravaged by civil war and insecurity.

Despite these, the former Wa All Stars gaffer believes coaching in Somalia will expose him to the East African market in future.

"Maybe if I do well here, one day a club in Kenya or one of the neighbouring countries will see that and give me a chance," he told KweseESPN.

"Or maybe I can make the breakthrough at international level here."

