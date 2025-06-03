Some club managers and owners are CLUELESS about football - Sports Minister Kofi Adams condemns Ayinase violence

Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, has condemned the violence that erupted at Ayinase during the game between Basake Holy Stars and Nations FC.

The Matchday 33 games between the two sides at the Ampian AAK II Sports Arena came to an abrupt end after Nations FC protested against a second contentious penalty which was awarded to the home side.

This led to chaos and violence, after which Nations FC walked off.

Reacting to the incident, the sector Minister expressed his disappointment. He, however, insisted that some club owners and managers need to be educated about the rules of the game since they seem clueless about them.

"I have been informed about the unfortunate incident, but I have not received the full briefing on the incident as to what went in and what was not done. However, investigations are ongoing, but it is unfortunate that we continue to have such situations," Adams told Sporty FM.

"What must be done is to have proper education of the club owners, even before the fans.

"Some of the club owners seem not to be up to the task beyond owning the clubs. Some club managers are clueless about what football is all about. We need to spend time to deal with such a category of persons also, even before we talk to the fans, the officiating officials, and match commissioners," he added.

Mr Adams further called for stiffer punishment for individuals who cause chaos and violence at the various stadia.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that they have launched investigations into the chaos which marred the game.